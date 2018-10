Saif's Baazaar Earns Rs 11.93 Cr in 3 Days, Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho Gets Closer to Rs 100-Cr Mark

#Baazaar witnessed a positive upturn on Day 2 and Day 3... Mumbai circuit is dominating its biz... Weekdays are extremely crucial... Has to maintain the pace for a respectable Week 1 total... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 4.10 cr, Sun 4.76 cr. Total: ₹ 11.93 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 29, 2018

Gauravv K Chawla’s Bazaar has been doing fairly well at the box office despite facing tough competition from Ayushmann Khurrana’s recent release Badhaai Ho. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh and debutant Rohan Mehra, Bazaar has witnessed a positive growth in its Day 3 collections as it earned Rs 4.76 crore at the ticket window. The increase in the growth was not substantial though.The film saw a jump in its box office earnings by about 33 percent on the second day. While it raked in Rs 3.07 crore on its first day, its Day 2 collection was Rs 4.10 crore. Bazaar is based on the story of Mumbai's city life, and pushes you into the semi-dark world of its stockbrokers.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box-office figures: “#Baazaar witnessed a positive upturn on Day 2 and Day 3... Mumbai circuit is dominating its biz... Weekdays are extremely crucial... Has to maintain the pace for a respectable Week 1 total... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 4.10 cr, Sun 4.76 cr. Total: ₹ 11.93 cr. India biz.” (sic)On the other hand, Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho continues its dream run at the box office as it collected Rs 8.15 crore on Sunday. The film will most likely cross Rs 100 crore mark this week with no major film releasing this Friday. Its collection currently stands at Rs 84.25 crore.Adarsh tweeted, “#BadhaaiHo continues to soar high... Witnesses substantial growth on second Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 6.60 cr, Sun 8.15 cr. Total: ₹ 84.25 cr.” (sic)Badhaai Ho focuses on issues rarely discussed—the sex lives of couples with grown-up children and the discomfort that Indians have in coming to terms with their parents’ sex lives.CNN-News18 film critic Rajeev Masand gave the film 3.5 stars. Praising Ayushmann, he wrote, “It’s the senior actors who take centrestage, but Ayushmann Khurrana does a bang-on job of playing yet another fellow trapped in a ‘mess’ not of his own making. He’s convincing at every stage, as his Nakul alternates between anger, anxiety, and confusion.”Follow @news18movies for more