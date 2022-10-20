Saif Ali Khan Calls Mother Sharmila Tagore a Big Inspiration, Says 'Despite You Working So Much...'

Saif Ali Khan is a talented actor who has been mostly phenomenal throughout his career trajectory with films like Kal Ho Na Ho, Hum Tum, Omkara, Race, Cocktail and Vikram Vedha to name a few. But most importantly, he is also a doting son who admires his mother Sharmila Tagore to the fullest. Proving the same, the actor recently hailed his mother and yesteryear actress Sharmila Tagore as an epitome for all working women. The actor also praised her for teaching him to respect working women.

Sharmila Tagore graced the stage of the singing reality show Indian Idol 13 and the snippet of that episode was shared by Saba Ali Khan on her Instagram handle on Wednesday. The wholesome video showed a montage of specially recorded messages by Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor for the legendary actress. Meanwhile, Sharmila looked visibly happy as she went down memory lane with some nostalgic pictures of their family. Saba wrote in her caption, “Tribute to ma… from the family.”

Saif Ali Khan expressed, “Adaab amma (hello, mother). Today I wish to tell everyone what a big inspiration you are to all, especially to your children. You have completed 60 years in the film industry. Despite you working so much, we (her children) never felt your absence in our lives or at home. You always maintained a great work-life balance. You have always been an inspiration to us, and all the women out there, especially working women. You have always broken stereotypes.”

He also revealed that since Sharmila Tagore was such an exceptional artist that she continued working in films despite having children, it has taught him to take care of Taimur while Kareena is involved with work abroad. Saif stated, “You (Sharmila) have continued to work in films even after having children; and gave the biggest hits of your career like Aradhan, Amar Prem, Chupke Chukpe, and so many more. You have taught us to respect working women. Tabhi toh mein aaj ghar par baith kar Taimur ka khyal rakh raha hoon aur Kareena London mein apni film shoot kar rahi hai (that is why today I can sit at home and take care of Taimur, while Kareena shoots her film in London).”

Tagore made her acting debut at age 14 with Satyajit Ray’s acclaimed Bengali drama The World of Apu (1959). She went on to collaborate with Ray on numerous other films, including; Devi (1960), Nayak (1966), Aranyer Din Ratri (1970), and Seemabaddha (1971); thus, establishing herself as one of the most prominent figures in Bengali cinema.Tagore’s career further expanded when she ventured into Hindi films, making her debut with Shakti Samanta’s romantic drama Kashmir Ki Kali (1964). She went on to establish herself as one of the leading actresses of Hindi cinema.

