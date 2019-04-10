English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saif Ali Khan Can't Take His Eyes Off Kareena Kapoor in Latest Pic from Commercial
The picture is a behind-the-scenes still from an ad-shoot. See here.
Image: Filmfare/Twitter
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are couple goals. Recently, the pair was seen in a picture that shows them beating the summer blues and setting the trend for the season. The picture is a behind-the-scenes still from an ad-shoot. Filmfare shared the still on their Twitter handle.
In the picture, Kareena is seen resting on a beach bed. She is wearing a powder blue swim suit, as she gracefully poses for the camera. Saif is seen sitting on the far end of the bed and he lovingly looks at her significant other. Saif is dressed in a dark grey gunji and light green bottoms. He completes the look with a tinted pair of sunglasses on his forehead. See the picture here:
On the movies front, Kareena will next feature in Good News, alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. Good News will see the reunion of actors Akshay and Kareena after four years. They were last seen together in Krish's Gabbar is Back (2015). Good News is produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.
Saif too has been busy shooting for the second season of Sacred Games, which will premiere later this year. He also has Hunter, a movie based on the life of a Naga sadhu coming up.
Loading...
