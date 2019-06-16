Saif Ali Khan Cheers For Team India in Manchester with Onscreen Daughter Alaia

Saif Ali Khan joined the hordes of Team India fans to cheer for our Men in Blue at the epic clash with Pakistan on Sunday. The actor, who is currently holidaying in the UK along with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur, was spotted on the stands at the India vs Pakistan cricket match. Wearing a Team India jersey and waving the Tricolour, Saif was joined by Alaia Furniturewalla, who is playing his daughter in Jawani Janeman.

It was earlier reported that the actor will be watching the India vs Australia match along with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan on June 9. But it turns out that Saif chose the India vs Pakistan World Cup match instead. The cameras at Old Trafford in Manchester caught him watching the match from the stands, sans Kareena or Taimur.

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia was recently spotted flying out of India as she had to join Saif to shoot for their film, which also marks her debut in Bollywood. It was earlier speculated that Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan would play his onscreen daughter as well, in the film. But the makers decided to give debutante Alaia the opportunity. Alaia was recently spotted flying out of India as she had to join Saif to shoot for the film, reported DNA.

Saif's father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was a former captain of the India Cricket Team. Made captain at the age of 21 in 1962, he has been described as one of "India's greatest cricket captains".

Saif and Kareena's London trip is not all about leisure - while Saif shoots for Jawani Janeman, it is being reported that Kareena will be shooing some portions of Angrezi Medium, her film with Irrfan Khan.

At the India vs Pakistan match, Saif also caught up with VJ and anchor Shibani Dandekar. Shibani, who had hosted the opening ceremony of the Cricket World Cup, posted a video of the two of them cheering hard for Team India.

Follow @News18Movies for more