Saif Ali Khan Chooses This Actress Over Daughter Sara Ali Khan For Jawaani Jaaneman

Saif Ali Khan has refuted rumours that daughter Sara Ali Khan will be a part of his new production, Jawaani Jaaneman.

Updated:April 9, 2019, 12:35 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan is producing a new movie called Jawaani Jaaneman and several reports had claimed that Sara Ali Khan would be essaying the role of his daughter in the film. But the actor-producer has refuted them, saying that the team wanted a debutante for the role. And so, this will now be the launch vehicle for Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla.

Talking about not signing Sara for the movie, Saif told Mumbai Mirror, "I would have loved to have Sara in Jawaani Jaaneman but that would have meant her choosing this film over everything else she's doing because we wanted it to be the first film of the person we decided to cast. I feel Sara's career graph and the trajectory is in a good place and in a way I'm happy it's separate from mine at the moment. We are very excited to launch Aalia with this film and she is perfect for the part."

Saif will also be playing a part in the film. His production house, Black Knight Films, will produce the film jointly with Jay Shewakramani, who is also his longtime friend. The film will be directed by Nitin Kakkar.

Revealing that the movie is a light-hearted family drama, Saif said, "I'm excited about producing the film with Jay because it's a team coming together to try and create a family comedy that's relevant. Jawaani Jaaneman is a modern slice-of-life movie that people will connect to on so many levels."

Before he begins shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif will wrap up his portions in Om Raut’s Hindi directorial debut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which marks his reunion with Omkara co-star Ajay Devgn.

Sara, on her part, has finished shooting the Delhi schedule of Love Aaj Kal 2, and is vacationing in New York currently.

