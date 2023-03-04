Saif Ali Khan has issued a statement clarifying his ‘bedroom me aa jaiye’ remark at the paparazzi. In his statement, Saif also addressed the reports claiming that he is firing a security guard after some shutterbugs barged into his residential building on March 2. The Vikram Vedha actor dismissed such reports and added that he is not taking any legal action on paps.

Saif Ali Khan Explains What Happened On March 2

In his statement, Saif recalled what happened on the night of March 2 and shared how some paps barged inside his private property and ‘invaded’ their space. He called this ‘wrong’ and reminded shutterbugs that everyone needs to be in limits.

“The building security guard is not being sacked, it is not his fault and neither is anybody taking legal action against the paps because that is not how we want to do things. However, the fact is that they did barge inside the private property through the gate, past the security guard and completely invaded our space and put 20 cameras and lights on us as if it’s their right to do that, and this is wrong behavior and everyone needs to be in limits," his statement read.

Saif Ali Khan Clarifies His ‘Bedroom’ Remark

In his statement, Saif also clarified his ‘bedroom me aa jaiye’ remark and mentioned that even paps need to understand that they should not cross the lines. “We cooperate with the paparazzi all the time and we understand but outside the house, outside the gate, otherwise, where does one draw the line? That is why I made the comment about the bedroom because they had already crossed one line, so how many lines does one have to cross before it’s utterly ridiculous," his statement added.

Saif Ali Khan Slams Paps For Clicking Taimu, Jeh In School

The actor further mentioned that paps should not follow children to school and must not take their pictures there. He clearly stated that ‘this is not required’. “The paps shooting the children, while they are doing extra curricular classes or any class, all this is not required, paparazzi cannot come inside the school, there are lines drawn. and that’s all we are saying and the rest of the noise and chatter is because no one knows what the truth is and everyone wants to sell something but this is the truth. and that’s all I have to say, thank you," Saif said.

What Happened On March 2 With Saif and Kareena?

On March 2, Saif Ali Khan and his actress-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan were returning from Malaika Arora’s mom Joyce’s 70th birthday bash, when they were followed by the paparazzi inside their property. Saif seemingly got irked and said, “ek kaam kariye, humaare bedroom me aa jaiye (Do one thing, follow us to the bedroom).” A video of the incident later went viral on social media.

