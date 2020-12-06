Saif Ali Khan Clarifies on 'Adipurush', Alia Bhatt Begins 'RRR' Shoot

Days after Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan’s remarks over presenting a “humane” side to the mythological character Raavan in the upcoming film Adipurush created a stir on social media, the actor on Sunday issued an apology for his comments saying it was never his intention to hurt people’s sentiments.

In another news, Alia Bhatt finally began shoot for her upcoming Telugu film RRR, in which she plays a cameo role.

Also, veteran Marathi actor Ravi Patwardhan passed away in Thane city after suffering a heart attack on Saturday night.

Netizens are demanding Adipurush makers to drop Saif Ali Khan from the leading role as he talked about the upcoming movie highlighting the 'humane' side of Raavan. Saif later apologised for his statements.

Ravi Patwardhan passed away in Mumbai aged 84. He was admitted to a hospital with breathing difficulties but his condition did not improve.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and shared interesting anecdotes about his life and career. He said he got nervous while performing in front of child artists and non-actors.

Alia Bhatt commenced shoot for her first Telugu film RRR in Mahabaleshwar from Sunday. The actress shared the news with her fans on social media.

On Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, contestant Abhinav Shukla declared his decision on marriage with his wife and co-contestant Rubina Dilaik.

