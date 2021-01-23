Saif Ali Khan Clicked with Son Taimur in Mumbai, Gets Upset at Paparazzi

Saif Ali Khan is back in Mumbai from Jaisalmer after shooting with Arjun Kapoor for Bhoot Police. The actor's web series Tandav is currently shrouded in controversy and security has reportedly been increased at his house.

The actor was spotted by the paparazzi on Friday afternoon at his building with his son Taimur Ali Khan. Videos surfaced on social media show the actor is clearly not pleased with being photographed and moves into the building quickly, after making a miffed gesture at the photogs.

Saif got out of the car with Taimur down and the little one walks behind his dad after pausing briefly to look at the camerapersons. A displeased Saif can be seen gesturing to the paparazzi and walking in, following which his guards also signal the photographers to leave. The photographers too can be heard saying 'sorry' in the video.

Taimur being the most papped Bollywood kid so far, attracts a swarm of photogs wherever he goes. Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan mostly oblige the lensmen's requests, but there have been instances in the past when the actor reprimanded the paparazzi for going too far,

Saif and Kareena, who are expecting their second baby soon, recently moved into a new house near their old one. The shifting of homes happened amid the Tandav controversy, which erupted after several complaints and FIRs were filed against the web series, accusing it of hurting religious sentiments.

