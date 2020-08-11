Saif Ali Khan Clicks Kareena Kapoor's Magazine Cover Shot as She Completes 20 Years in Film Industry

Kareena Kapoor has been teasing fans with social media visuals of an at-home shoot that took place recently. The photoshoot was happening for the latest issue of Filmfare magazine. The August 2020 has been dedicated to Kareena as a mark of celebrating 20 years of her journey in the film industry.

The magazine has unveiled the first look and also the cover page of the issue where Kareena looks nothing less than spectacular. Kareena’s actor husband Saif Ali Khan turned photographer to exclusively capture the stunning image.

Coming back to the cover shot, leave it to Kareena to rock a boring sack. Bebo has always made a point with her, killer looks, sartorial choices and a sizzling personality. In the photograph, she has a soft yet bold expression as she poses in her ladylike boss fashion.

She wears the powder blue shirt with layered chainlets around her neck trend like she owns it. Finally, her hair in its natural texture and romantic waves completed her look for the afternoon. For her beauty look, we see Kareena pull a typical Kareena with scarlet lip, kohled eyes finished off with winged eyeliner.

The actress, who nailed the pastel colour code and sun-kissed face look during the lockdown, has once again proven a point. Fashionistas take cues from Kareena on how to look sharp and sassy without going overboard. Kareena shared a selfie where she is flaunting her signature pout and glossy lips. While sharing the image, she wrote, "Wake up and makeup is the Monday mood I was waiting for,” in the caption.

Kareena, on Monday, took to her Instagram story to share a short video where she is seen getting finishing touches to her makeup for a shoot. In the video, we also catch a brief glimpse of Saif getting ready. The clip had her popular song 'Chhaliya' from the film Tashan playing in the background.

Kareena Kapoor's next release is Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.