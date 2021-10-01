Saif Ali Khan Confirms Son Ibrahim Ali Khan's Bollywood Debut: 'He is Assisting Karan Johar'

Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan is taking baby steps into Bollywood, but not as an actor. The star kid is currently assisting Karan Johar on his next film, confirms Saif Ali Khan. Saif, however, did not reveal the name of the said movie.

While speaking to TV host and presenter Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel, Saif was asked about his equation with his kids. The actor replied, “They are all different. Ibrahim is assisting on a Karan Johar movie and sharing that and talking about what his ideas and dreams are. Sara is older and we have a very different equation."

If rumours are to be believed the film in question is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Earlier a source close to the project revealed, “There are no plans of launching him at present. He has come on board the film, just because he wants to understand the process of filmmaking. He is a young kid, still studying and yet to even decide if he wants to be an actor, director or something else."

Saif Ali Khan has spoken about Ibrahim’s acting aspirations earlier, saying he believes the youngster “is prepared for a career in acting". Talking to Spotboye, Saif had said, “Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I’d like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in."

Meanwhile, Saif recently returned to Mumbai from a brief family holiday in the Maldives, where he had gone to celebrate his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday along with their two sons Taimur and Jeh. Kareena and Saif, co-stars of films like Tashan and Omkara, married in 2012; Taimur was born in 2016. Saif Ali Khan has two older children with his first wife Amrita Singh- Sara and Ibrahim.

