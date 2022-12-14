Saif Ali Khan Displays His Swag During Father's Race, Kareena, KJo Cheer for Taimur, Roohi

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan recently attended Sports Day at Taimur’s school and the proud mom shared snaps from the event on social media. Not just Saif and Kareena but Karan Johar and Mira Rajput were present at the event as well. Kareena took to her Instagram story section to share a photo of Saif standing with other dads and revealed that he is a part of the father’s day race. She also shared a photo of Taimur and Karan Johar’s son Yash standing in the race line with other kids.

Sharing it, she wrote, “They got the pose right. Go my loves Go."

Take a look:

Karan and Mira were also there to support their respective kids. Mira shared a photo of Karan Johar flaunting Roohie’s certificate for securing second place in the novelty race.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday afternoon, Kareena and Saif were clicked by the paparazzi with Saif carrying Taimur on his back. In a video shared by paparazzi on Instagram, Kareena was seen kissing Saif while Taimur was resting on his shoulder like a sack. The couple recently returned to Mumbai after celebrating Sharmila Tagore’s birthday. The couple joined Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya and other Pataudi family members in Jaisalmer to celebrate Sharmila’s birthday.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She recently wrapped up the shooting of Hansal Mehta’s next in London. The actress will also be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X which stars Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Besides these, S=she will also be seen in Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Vikram Vedha. He will be seen in Adipurush along with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

Read all the Latest Movies News here