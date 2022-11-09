Saif Ali Khan Enjoys Concert With Taimur On His Shoulder In This Unseen Pic And Internet Is Smitten

Taimur Ali Khan is surely the apple of his mom-dad Kareena Kapoor and dad Saif Ali Khan’s eyes! Each time he steps out with her star parents, the paparazzi can’t step but capture him and his adorable activities. Taimur is no less than a star himself, thanks to the stardom his parents Kareena and Saif enjoy and his own antics. And each time the starkid hits the headlines, the social media couldn’t stop gushing over him. Recently, Taimur attended a concert with his dad and the picture is going viral on social media!

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan shared an unseen picture featuring Saif and Taimur on Instagram. The picture featured both of them attending a concert together in Mumbai. Saba used the hashtag ‘together forever’ on the picture. The snap sees Taimur sitting on the shoulders of his father. Saif held his legs while standing. Taimur wore a black T-shirt with blue jeans and white shoes. He tied a red bandana around his forehead.

On the other hand, the Hum Saath Saath Hain actor wore a black T-shirt with a quirky print on it. There were many security guards dressed up in black outfit to ensure their safety at the concert. Taimur clapped in the photo and his father gave a serious look with hundreds of people in the background. Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories, Saba used the sticker, “I (red heart emoji) DAD” on it. She used the hashtags #saifalikhan #timtim #togetherforever on the photo. The adorable picture has left the internet smitten.

Check out the photo here:

Fans showered their love upon the cute moment after fan clubs shared the pic online. While one wrote, “They have such a pure bond.” Another added, “Cutest moment ever.”

6-year-old Taimur is Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s elder son. He has a younger brother Jehangir aka Jeh, who was born in February last year.

Saba often shares pictures of her family featuring her sister and brother and their children on Instagram. Apart from Taimur and Jehangir, Saif has two other children with his first wife-actor Amrita Singh: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara Ali Khan is an actor by profession while Ibrahim Ali Khan will make his debut as an assistant director soon.

Speaking on the work front, Saif was last seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan that released on September 30. He will be next seen essaying Ravan in Om Raut’s Adipurush, which is slated to release in June 2023. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Prabhas in the prominent roles. It is based on the epic Ramayana.

