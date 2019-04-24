Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Saif Ali Khan: Every Vote is Important, Not Voting Should Not be an Option

Saif Ali Khan has urged all Indians to do a fair amount of reading and research before going out to vote.

IANS

Updated:April 24, 2019, 3:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Saif Ali Khan: Every Vote is Important, Not Voting Should Not be an Option
Saif Ali Khan. (Image: Instagram/House of Pataudi)
Loading...
Actor Saif Ali Khan has urged people of India to vote and said that not voting should not be an option as Indians can make a positive change by exercising their right of voting.

Asked if he thinks elections unite the country, at a panel discussion in Mumbai on Tuesday during the launch of the #UnitedByVote Campaign, Saif said, "Yes... the act of voting in the largest democracy in the world is obviously a very unifying thing. Voting is the most important thing that you can do as a citizen of this country. 

"Young people notoriously do not vote and I think that is the reason we have been brought here today to try and influence and point out the importance of that vote," he said. 

"Living in a democracy, that voice you have and that importance you have to effect change is the most important thing. I think that unity and that awareness of that democracy is why we are here." added Saif. 

The Baazaar actor said not voting should not be an option. "Every vote is important and I think not voting should not be an option. You can really affect positive change and I think one of the things that any government or any leader should fear and be really aware of is the power of unity, of union, in this country," he said. 

Citing an example, Saif said, "Like if you get a student union body together to decide and discuss and decide you can vote one way or not, suddenly, you become really important to these guys and they will fear you so, we should use that and look after the country that we live in."

Can the youth help in India's progress? "It's also about mind-sets. I did a film on that also, where you, kind of, had to follow a certain career path many years ago. Following certain things was not an option. Frankly, even becoming an actor was not always the attractive option for certain people in families." 

He says "today, the idea is to find the passion and to use that to effect whatever positive change that you can bring in your universe and your sphere."

The 48-year old star said that in an election season, it is important to do a fair amount of reading and research before voting. He added, "You have to realise when someone is pro-government or unnecessarily against the government. There are certain publications and websites which speak the truth, so read from all angles."

On work front, Saif will next be seen in second season of Sacred Games and then in Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram