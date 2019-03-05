English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal Team Up for Horror Comedy 'Bhoot Police'
Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal are set to star in a horror comedy, titled 'Bhoot Police'.
Saif Ali Khan. (Image: Instagram/House of Pataudi)
Loading...
Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal are set to star in a horror comedy, titled Bhoot Police.
Presented by Fox Star Studios, the film will be directed by Pavan Kripalani, who has previously helmed Phobia.
The studio made the announcement of the film on Twitter on Monday.
"Bhoots beware! #PavanKirpalani #SaifAliKhan @fattysanashaikh @alifazal9 are teaming up for #BhootPolice - a horror comedy in 3D! Shoot commences in August, 2019. Presented by Fox Star Studios," read the tweet on Fox Star Hindi official account.
As per a Times Now report, the film was originally supposed to feature Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role but was later replaced by Saif for unknown reason.
Saif will also be seen in Om Raut's period drama, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside Ajay Devgn. He is also gearing up for the season 2 of Sacred Games, in which he plays an honest cop Sartaj Singh. Anurag Kashyap recently shared that the filming on the season 2 has been completed.
The first season of Sacred Games was directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. The second season, however, is being co-directed by Kashyap and Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan while Motwane still serves as showrunner.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Presented by Fox Star Studios, the film will be directed by Pavan Kripalani, who has previously helmed Phobia.
The studio made the announcement of the film on Twitter on Monday.
"Bhoots beware! #PavanKirpalani #SaifAliKhan @fattysanashaikh @alifazal9 are teaming up for #BhootPolice - a horror comedy in 3D! Shoot commences in August, 2019. Presented by Fox Star Studios," read the tweet on Fox Star Hindi official account.
Bhoots beware! #PavanKirpalani #SaifAliKhan @fattysanashaikh @alifazal9 are teaming up for #BhootPolice – a horror comedy in 3D! Shoot commences in August, 2019. Presented by Fox Star Studios— Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) March 4, 2019
As per a Times Now report, the film was originally supposed to feature Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role but was later replaced by Saif for unknown reason.
Saif will also be seen in Om Raut's period drama, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside Ajay Devgn. He is also gearing up for the season 2 of Sacred Games, in which he plays an honest cop Sartaj Singh. Anurag Kashyap recently shared that the filming on the season 2 has been completed.
The first season of Sacred Games was directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. The second season, however, is being co-directed by Kashyap and Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan while Motwane still serves as showrunner.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Spotify India Clocks 1 Million Users in The First Week as it Battles With JioSaavn, Gaana And Apple Music
- Kangana Ranaut on Not Releasing Indian Films in Pakistan: It's Almost Insignificant Territory
- Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Flaunt Their Rings on Instagram, Netizens Wonder If They're Engaged
- When PUBG Mobile Decided Artificial Intelligence Would Help it in The War Against Cheats
- High Society: Domestic Goddess Martha Stewart to Advise Cannabis Company
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results