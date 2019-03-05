LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal Team Up for Horror Comedy 'Bhoot Police'

Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal are set to star in a horror comedy, titled 'Bhoot Police'.

News18.com

Updated:March 5, 2019, 7:43 AM IST
Saif Ali Khan. (Image: Instagram/House of Pataudi)
Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal are set to star in a horror comedy, titled Bhoot Police.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, the film will be directed by Pavan Kripalani, who has previously helmed Phobia.

The studio made the announcement of the film on Twitter on Monday.

"Bhoots beware! #PavanKirpalani #SaifAliKhan @fattysanashaikh @alifazal9 are teaming up for #BhootPolice - a horror comedy in 3D! Shoot commences in August, 2019. Presented by Fox Star Studios," read the tweet on Fox Star Hindi official account.




As per a Times Now report, the film was originally supposed to feature Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role but was later replaced by Saif for unknown reason.

Saif will also be seen in Om Raut's period drama, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside Ajay Devgn. He is also gearing up for the season 2 of Sacred Games, in which he plays an honest cop Sartaj Singh. Anurag Kashyap recently shared that the filming on the season 2 has been completed.

The first season of Sacred Games was directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. The second season, however, is being co-directed by Kashyap and Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan while Motwane still serves as showrunner.

