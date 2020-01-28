Saif Ali Khan Feels Remarkable Working in the Remix of His Own Song
Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman will see a recreation of the song Ole Ole from his 1994 film Yeh Dillagi.
Ole Ole 2.0
Saif Ali Khan has had a busy start to 2020. He first appeared opposite Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which is still running in theaters, a big hit at the box office.
He will be making his next appearance in the film Jawaani Jaaneman as a middle-aged-young-at-heart character. The film will also see the actor shake a leg to a remix of Ole Ole from his 1994 film Yeh Dillagi. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor addressed the remix of Ole Ole and it turns out that he isn't a big fan of recreating the song.
"Sometimes, you have to do what the production thinks will sell or what the trend is. I feel it’s remarkable that I’ve been working for so long that I could star in the remix of my own song. In a way that was interesting, but then, I feel Ole Ole was probably best left where it is. It’s a great song for a time that has gone. To reinvent is not something I’d have liked to do, but like I said, you listen to the marketing bosses."
Jawaani Jaaneman will see Saif as a middle-aged playboy whose life is turned upside down when he realizes that he has a daughter who he did not know about at all. The film explores his character being suddenly thrust into the role of a father. The film also stars Alaya F, Tabu, Kumud Mishra and Chunky Pandey among others. It is slated to release on January 31.
