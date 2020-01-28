Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
Saif Ali Khan Feels Remarkable Working in the Remix of His Own Song

Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman will see a recreation of the song Ole Ole from his 1994 film Yeh Dillagi.

News18.com

Updated:January 28, 2020, 9:11 AM IST
Saif Ali Khan has had a busy start to 2020. He first appeared opposite Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which is still running in theaters, a big hit at the box office.

He will be making his next appearance in the film Jawaani Jaaneman as a middle-aged-young-at-heart character. The film will also see the actor shake a leg to a remix of Ole Ole from his 1994 film Yeh Dillagi. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor addressed the remix of Ole Ole and it turns out that he isn't a big fan of recreating the song.

"Sometimes, you have to do what the production thinks will sell or what the trend is. I feel it’s remarkable that I’ve been working for so long that I could star in the remix of my own song. In a way that was interesting, but then, I feel Ole Ole was probably best left where it is. It’s a great song for a time that has gone. To reinvent is not something I’d have liked to do, but like I said, you listen to the marketing bosses."

Jawaani Jaaneman will see Saif as a middle-aged playboy whose life is turned upside down when he realizes that he has a daughter who he did not know about at all. The film explores his character being suddenly thrust into the role of a father. The film also stars Alaya F, Tabu, Kumud Mishra and Chunky Pandey among others. It is slated to release on January 31.

