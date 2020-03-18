Saif Ali Khan Gives Best Response to Son Ibrahim for Calling Him 'Old Man' on Instagram

Recently, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim shared a picture with the actor on his Instagram handle. The two looked dapper in the photograph but what caught people's attention was the picture's caption, which read: "Me and my old man."

In a recent interview, when asked about the same, Saif responded , "Yeah, it was quite funny. Being older doesn’t bother me and the fact is that I am Ibrahim’s old man. But I’m keen to be fit and look my best. I’m not going to be looking like an old man for a while, but I understand the irony of it."

When further asked if Ibrahim would be making his on-screen debut anytime soon, he said, "I don’t know if I will launch him. It’s an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He’s sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. No one in the family, with the exception of his sister (Sara Ali Khan), have been interested in the latter anyway."

Saif further shared an advice that he would like to give Ibrahim before he sets his foot in the industry. "It’s a different universe now, with different benchmarks. I would tell him to be well prepared and choose his films carefully," he said.

Saif will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, a sequel to the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli. Next, he will star in Bhoot Police, a comedy horror starring Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

