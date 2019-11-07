Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Saif Ali Khan Had to Earn Back Pataudi Palace with Money Earned From His Films

In a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan opened up about how despite being the Nawab of Pataudi by inheritance, he had to earn back the Pataudi Palace after the death of his father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

News18.com

Updated:November 7, 2019, 7:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Saif Ali Khan Had to Earn Back Pataudi Palace with Money Earned From His Films
Saif Ali Khan. (Image: Instagram/House of Pataudi)

Actor Saif Ali Khan, or the Nawab of Bollywood, is the son of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who belonged to the princely state of Pataudi in Haryana. In a recent interview, Saif said that despite being a Nawab, he had to earn back their ancestral Pataudi Palace after his father's death in 2011. The palace had been rented to the Neemrana chain of hotels.

Speaking to Mid-day, the actor opened up about being a self-made actor despite being a Nawab inheritance-wise. "People have a certain fixed notion. For that matter, even [with] Pataudi [palace], when my father died, it got rented to Neemrana Hotels. Aman [Nath] and Francis [Wacziarg] used to run [the hotel]. Francis passed away. He'd said that if I wanted [the palace] back, I could let him know. I said, 'I want it back'. They held a conference, and said, 'okay, you have to give us lots of money!' Which I then consequently earned," he said.

"So, even the house I'm supposed to have inherited has been earned back through money from films. You can't live off the past. At least we can't in our family, because there was nothing. There is history, culture, beautiful photographs; and, of course, some land. It has been a privileged upbringing. But there's been no inheritance," the actor added.

He also spoke about his childhood and moving to the Pataudi Palace after growing up in Mumbai. "I was born and even raised in Bombay. My father lived with my mother in her [Carmichael Road] flat... He had just finished playing cricket. His last Test series was when I was four/five. My mother says he was bunking his responsibilities. His mother was looking after things in Bhopal and Pataudi. She'd got old. So we moved to Delhi to live with her," the actor said.

Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, also starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol. He also recently wrapped up Jawaani Jaaneman with debutante Alaia Furniturewala and Tabu.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram