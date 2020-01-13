Saif Ali Khan Happy to See His Tanhaji Role Compared with Ranveer Singh's Khilji in Padmaavat
Saif plays the antagonist Udaybhan Rathore in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He has played a historical figure for the first time.
Actor Saif Ali Khan's role in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has attracted comparisons with Ranveer Singh's role in Padmaavat. Saif recently shared his views on the same in an interview.
While Saif plays the antagonist Udaybhan Rathore in the Ajay Devgn starrer (also his first historic role), fans and critics were quick to compare it with Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji in his 2018 movie. Saif says that while he is happy to be compared with someone else's performance, he asked the people to watch both the movies before concluding.
In an interview to Hindustan Times, he said, "It wasn’t on my mind, when I started playing this role. But I appreciate that. The roles I play are usually original, and I’ve never had to take inspiration from anyone, nor have I found my work being compared to anyone else’s. I’m happy to be compared with another actor’s performance. I feel people will realise that both the roles are completely different once they watch the film."
While Saif has played grey shaded characters in his previous films as well, such as Omkara, this was his first stint playing a historic character. The actor shares it's tough to play such roles and had to sit and understand the nuances.
He said, "I sat with director Om Raut and worked on understanding the character and got the right look. But the real work was to deliver the theatrical performance. It was new for me. We wanted the acting to look natural, but the process to develop it was mechanical. At times, I gave 15 to 20 takes to get the scenes right. Underplaying a character is simple, but playing a larger-than-life character is tough. It is one of the most difficult forms of acting. As an artiste, it was a discovery. What drew me to the film was the chance to do a big costume drama, a CG heavy 3D film."
On Day 3 of it's release, the movie has earned Rs 61.75 crore approx.
