English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
It's Beyond Me to Bribe Indian Govt: Saif Ali Khan Slams Troll for Saying He 'Bought' Padma Shri
Actor Saif Ali Khan, who was felicitated with the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award in 2010, says he wanted to return it.
Image: Yogen Shah
Loading...
Saif Ali Khan, who was felicitated with Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour in 2010, has slammed a troll that claimed the actor "bought" the award.
On Arbaaz Khan's chat show "Pinch", Saif was taken through some mean tweets about him.
One of them read: "This two bit thug who bought a Padma Shri, named his son Taimur and beat up some people in a restaurant. How the hell did he get a role in 'Sacred Games'? He can hardly act."
Reacting to it, Saif said: "Two bit thug, I'm not... Bought a Padma Shri is also not possible. It is beyond me to bribe the Indian government. You will have to ask more senior people. But I thought I don't want to accept it. There are so many senior actors in the industry who deserved it even more than me, and had not gotten one...and it was very embarrassing. And of course, there are some people who have it, I feel deserve it less than me also."
Saif said he changed his mind after a conversation with his father, the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.
"I wanted to give it back. I didn't want to accept it. My father said to me, 'I don't think you are in a position to refuse the Indian government.' So I said 'okay' and I very happily took it.
"I look at it in a way that I hope in time...cause I'm not done yet and I'm enjoying acting, I'm doing fairly well, I'm happy with what's happening... I hope in time, when I look back and people look at it, they will say, 'Okay, I think he deserves an honour for the work he has done," he added.
On the work front, Saif is all set to come up with the second season of Sacred Games.
On Arbaaz Khan's chat show "Pinch", Saif was taken through some mean tweets about him.
One of them read: "This two bit thug who bought a Padma Shri, named his son Taimur and beat up some people in a restaurant. How the hell did he get a role in 'Sacred Games'? He can hardly act."
Reacting to it, Saif said: "Two bit thug, I'm not... Bought a Padma Shri is also not possible. It is beyond me to bribe the Indian government. You will have to ask more senior people. But I thought I don't want to accept it. There are so many senior actors in the industry who deserved it even more than me, and had not gotten one...and it was very embarrassing. And of course, there are some people who have it, I feel deserve it less than me also."
Saif said he changed his mind after a conversation with his father, the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.
"I wanted to give it back. I didn't want to accept it. My father said to me, 'I don't think you are in a position to refuse the Indian government.' So I said 'okay' and I very happily took it.
"I look at it in a way that I hope in time...cause I'm not done yet and I'm enjoying acting, I'm doing fairly well, I'm happy with what's happening... I hope in time, when I look back and people look at it, they will say, 'Okay, I think he deserves an honour for the work he has done," he added.
On the work front, Saif is all set to come up with the second season of Sacred Games.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: Key Cricket Technologies Powering the Game
- Sona Mohapatra Gets Death Threat Over Comment on Salman Khan, Shares Screenshots on Twitter
- YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Student Discount Plans Introduced in India
- Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner Says Sansa's Rape wasn't a 'Plot Device' to Make Her Seem Stronger
- IAF All-Women Crew Makes History, Flies Mi-17 Helicopter for the First Time
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results