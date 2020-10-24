Saif Ali Khan Hugs Kareena Kapoor in the Most Romantic Picture from Their Dating Days

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday posted a throwback picture along with husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. In the image, Saif hugs Kareena while standing at the top of the Acropolis in Athens. The image seems to be from their dating days. Recalling the vacation, Kareena wrote: "My love and me at the Acropolis. Athens 2008."

Reacting to the post, actress Tisca Chopra commented: "Bebo, I love this picture. Stay happy and blessed." "You both look so cute together," a fan wrote. Kareena and Saif got married in 2012. They welcomed their son, Taimur, in 2016, and are now all set to become parents again.

Saif, who was previously married to actress Amrita Singh, has two children -- Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan -- from his first marriage.

Kareena Kapoor is quite active on Instagram and keeps giving us glimpses of her family and professional life. On Wednesday evening, she reminded fans of the importance of wearing masks while venturing outside, amid the ongoing pandemic. In a photo she shared on Instagram, Kareena can be seen sitting in a Mumbai-bound flight and looking outside the window. She wears a white mask.

Kareena, her husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur were in Pataudi, his ancestral home. They spent close to a month there with Saif’s mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. Kareena was shooting in Delhi for Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir. As Kareena is pregnant with her second child, she wanted to shoot her portions of the film in time before her baby bump grew too ‘big’.