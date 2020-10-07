Saif Ali Khan: If I'm Hurt With Sara, Taimur Can't Make Me Feel Better About It

Actor Saif Ali Khan is expecting his fourth child, and second with Kareena Kapoor Khan. He is already a father to his sons Ibrahim and Taimur and actor daughter Sara Ali Khan. While Sara and Ibrahim are his kids from first marriage to Amrita Singh, Taimur is his son from second marriage to actor Kareena.

In a recent interview, Saif was asked about whether it makes him feel guilty that he gives so much time to his youngest son Taimur and not Sara and Ibrahim. While Saif and Taimur live with Kareena at their apartment in Mumbai, Sara and Ibrahim live with their mother, Amrita.

"I am always there for them. I love and adore all my three children. It’s true that I spend a lot of time with Taimur. But I am constantly connected with my elder son Ibrahim and my daughter Sara. All my three children have different places in my heart. If I am hurt with Sara about something, Taimur can’t make me feel better about it. Every time you have a child you divide your heart. And they are all different in age. I feel each of my three children requires a different kind of connect. I could have long chat on the phone or have dinner with Sara or Ibrahim which I can’t do with Taimur," Saif told Bollywood Hungama.

Saif's comments come amid multiple reports that he has distanced himself from Sara after she came under the drugs scanner and was called in for questioning by Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug-related case pertaining to actor Sushant Singh Rajput death. Sushant and Sara worked together in the latter's debut movie Kedarnath. Saif and Sushant collaborated in the latter's last movie Dil Bechara.