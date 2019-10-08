Saif Ali Khan in Laal Kaptaan's New Dusshera Theme Poster is Absolute Gold

Laal Kaptaan has become one of the most anticipated films of the year. Ever since the first look of the film was released, it has only continued to surprise and excite audiences. The film's last trailer was released recently and it gave fans a detailed glimpse at Saif Ali Khan's character in the film.

After the Chapter 3 trailer of Laal Kaptaan, the makers treated their fans on the festive eve with a new poster. Released on the occasion of Dusshera, the new poster of the film had a similar theme to that of the festival.

Dusshera is celebrated every year commemorating Lord Ram's victory over Ravana. The new poster shows ten of Saif Ali Khan's faces each with a different expression lined up together resembling the appearance of Ravana.

Laal Kaptaan has been directed by Navdeep Singh, who also co-wrote the film alongside Deepak Venkatesha. The film follows the story of a naga sadhu who sets out on a journey of revenge lasting up to decades. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Manav Vij, Sonakshi Sinha, and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. Produced by Sunil Lulla and Anand L. Rai, it is set to release on October 18.

