Saif Ali Khan in Talks for Netflix Film, Says It's 'a Wonderful Script'

Mumbai: Actor Saif Ali Khan has revealed he is currently in the final stage of signing a Netflix film. Khan was one of the first mainstream Bollywood stars to enter the digital medium with Netflix’s “Sacred Games” in 2018.

The new film, details of which are under wraps, would mark Khan’s return to the streaming platform. “I recently heard a wonderful script for a Netflix movie. I absolutely loved the script, the idea and the director. We are trying to sort out the dates before we lock. We are almost there,” Khan told PTI. The 50-year-old actor has a packed line-up of releases ahead. He recently finished filming “Bunty Aur Babli 2” co-starring Rani Mukerji. Touted as a “rebooted sequel” to 2005 original, the film also features actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. With “Bhoot Police”currently being shot with actors Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautamthe actor will delve in horror-comedy for the first time. Khan would then feature as Lankesh in the multilingual period saga “Adipurush”- an onscreen adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana.

The film, also featuring “Baahubali” star Prabhas as Lord Ram, marks his second collaboration with director Om Raut after the hit “Tanhaji”. On the digital space, Khan would feature in filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s “Tandav” as a politician. The Amazon Prime Video show is already set for a season two, Khan said.

“I am excited with my lineup. I feel ‘Bhoot Police’ and ‘Adipurush’ need to release on the big screen. They are large screen family entertainers. I want both films to be 3D, ‘Adipurush’ definitely will be. In ‘Adipurush’, I play Raavan and it’s just so exciting.” Khan said even though he has deep dived into his role in “Adipurush”, he is looking forward to how the character will be brought to life on-screen. “Apart from being one of the deadliest roles in mythology and our culture, it’s also how will he be interpreted and presented. Will he have ten heads all the time, how do you show it, bring in state of the art computer graphics. That’s am exciting area. We are working on those things,” he added.