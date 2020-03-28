MOVIES

Saif Ali Khan is Binge Watching Narcos and Fargo All Over Again During Lockdown

In an interview Saif Ali Khan said he recently watched Fargo and Narcos all over again, adding that his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan loves watching '80s TV shows.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently revealed that he has been binge-watching Narcos and Fargo all over again in order to keep himself engaged, following the announcement of a 21-day of lockdown period.

In an interview to Mid Day, the Sacred Games actor said, "I recently watched Fargo and Narcos all over again," adding, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan loves watching '80s Television shows. He went on to say that he is currently watching Altered Carbon, but he laments and says the series is a little slow.

Talking about his equations with Kareena and son Taimur in the quarantine period, the actor said he enjoys the slow pace of life with them.

The 49-year-old actor further said that he is spending the most of time in exercising, cooking and reading, while he keeps his evenings solely dedicated to catching up on shows.

Saif went on to add that The Valhalla Murders is next on his watch list. Apart from it, The Nawab is planning to watch the Genius of the Modern World, a three-part documentary, which depicts the ideas of Sigmund Freud, Friedrich Nietzsche and Karl Marx.

He has kept his book lists ready and will soon embark on reading King Lear or Richard III.

Recently, Kareena posted a throwback picture of herself with Saif in Rome and prayed for Italy. "Amore Italy. My love and I are praying for you all," read the caption.

