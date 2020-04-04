Saif Ali Khan is Coaxing Kareena Kapoor to Teach Him Yoga During Coronavirus Lockdown

Thanks to Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram debut, we know that Saif Ali Khan is indulged in reading, Taimur is painting and the two are also doing some gardening together during the coronavirus lockdown.

But apart from reading and gardening, Saif is also coaxing his actress wife to give him some yoga lessons. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, the actor shares his lockdown routine, which begins with waking early, exercising and chasing his son Taimur around the house, in the first half of the day.

"I wake up early and get some exercise in. Fortunately, we have a treadmill at home and I’m coaxing Kareena to give me some yoga lessons. Chasing my kid (Taimur) around the house is also a good workout," he said.

Followed by gardening, in the second half of the day, he turns to some reading and watching Shakespeare plays and classics like Crime and Punishment, War and Peace, Paradise Lost figure and online guitar lessons.

While he cannot go out, he makes sure to interact with his family over the weekend. Also, he's trying his hand at cooking too, revealing that Kareena was impressed with his spaghetti and meatballs, made with two different kinds of meat.

Meanwhile, the star couple has come forward to pledge donations to the The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations or the PM CARES fund and the Chief Minister's Relief fund (Maharashtra) in the fight against the deadly coronavirus. Government data showed that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 2,322, while 162 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated.

