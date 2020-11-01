News18 Logo

Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor Begin Shoot for 'Bhoot Police'

'Bhoot Police' team

'Bhoot Police' team

'Bhoot Police' is a horror-comedy directed by Pawan Kripalani. The film will be largely shot across Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur.

Actors Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor have started shooting for their upcoming film, Bhoot Police.

Yami posted a picture on Twitter where the lead cast is seen posing in front of a jet.

"Here we begin," she wrote as caption, and included #BhootPolice #SaifAliKhan @arjunk26 @Asli_Jacqueline @RameshTaurani @puriakshai #PavanKirpalani and #JayaTaurani among other tags in her post.

Jacqueline re-posted the same image and wrote: "Let's do this."

"Bhoot Police", a horror-comedy is directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS" in the past.

The film will be largely shot across Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur.


