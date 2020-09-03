Saif Ali Khan Joins Prabhas' Adipurush as 'World's Most Intelligent Demon' Lankesh

Telugu superstar Prabhas is set to collaborate with director Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame, for a 3D film titled Adipurush, to be shot in Hindi and Telugu, and later dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and other languages.

While a teaser poster was unveiled on the film's announcement, the villain of Adipurush has been revealed to be Saif Ali Khan, who plays the role of "world's most intelligent demon" Lankesh in the upcoming epic, action film. Prabhas shared the news on social media.

Saif has also featured as villain in Om's Bollywood debut film Tanhaji.

Prabhas had earlier said about Adipurush, "Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character of our epic, especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film."

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair, and is currently in pre-production stage. It is expected to go on floors in 2021.

"The audience should get ready to experience a story they believe in, on the big screen with spectacular visuals and magnanimous characters," Bhushan had said about Adipurush.