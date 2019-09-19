Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Forget Way to Pataudi Palace, Alia Bhatt Schooled for Misbehaving with Bodyguard

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns a year older on September 21. To make her birthday special, her actor husband Saif Ali Khan has reportedly decided to celebrate the day with family at Pataudi Palace. Ahead of her birthday, Saif and Kareena along with son Taimur were spotted at the Delhi airport. However, on reaching the town, the family misjudged the route and took help of the locals to find the correct route.

Read: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Forget Way to Pataudi Palace, Locals Catch Them for Selfies

Alia Bhatt is one of the most looked up to celebrities in Bollywood. However, the starlet recently drew criticism from fans on social media for scolding a bodyguard, who was seemingly trying to keep media and fans out of her way as she stepped out from her car. Seems like fans are pretty miffed with the way Alia spoke to the bodyguard.

Read: Alia Bhatt Trolled for Misbehaving with Bodyguard, Netizens Ask Actress to 'Watch Her Attitude'

A railway court has framed charges against Bollywood actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol and actress Karisma Kapoor more than 20 years after they allegedly pulled the emergency chain of a train while shooting for a film. The duo challenged the order in a sessions court on Wednesday.

Read: Railway Court Accuses Sunny Deol, Karisma Kapoor of Illegally Pulling Chain of a Train in 1997

A highly decomposed body of an unidentified person was found in a shed, reportedly in the agriculture land belonging to actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, late Wednesday night. Police suspect that the death could have taken place around six months ago and they have initiated the probe.

Read: Unidentified, Decomposed Body Found at Nagarjuna's Farmhouse in Telangana

The 20th anniversary of International Indian Film Academy Awards saw a homecoming with the event being held in Mumbai for the first time. On Bollywood's biggest day of the year, Meghna Gulzar's espionage thriller Raazi, featuring the powerhouse duo of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, claimed Best Picture award at the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards.

Read: IIFA Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Bag Top Acting Honours; Raazi Declared Best Film

Read: Deepika Padukone Stuns in Purple Ruffled Gown at IIFA Awards Night

Read: IIFA 2019: Nushrat Bharucha 'Wants' to See Ranbir in Bigg Boss in Towel; Here's Alia's Response

Read: Salman Khan’s Limelight was Stolen by a Street Dog at an Award Function, Fans Can't Stop Laughing

Read: Madhuri Dixit Pays Tribute to Dance Choreographer Saroj Khan

Read: Salman Khan Confirms Withdrawal From Inshallah, Alia Bhatt to Work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Soon

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.