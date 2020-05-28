Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Sharing a Warm Hug in This Pic is Too Cute to Miss

A throwback picture of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan has made its way to the internet. Shared on Instagram, the snap shows Kareena sitting on Saif’s lap as they share a warm hug and pose for the lens.

Earlier, Kareena had uploaded a stunning throwback picture of herself with husband Saif. The still is from their 2012 film, Agent Vinod which was majorly shot around Morocco and Latvia.

Captioning the post, the 39-year-old actress had written, “Saturday Mood: Morocco '09”.

Saif and Kareena tied the knot in 2012 after dating each other for around five years. The couple welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium. The flick featured late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan in the lead role. She is all set to appear in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official remake of the Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump, which starrer Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks. The Advait Chandan directorial also stars Mona Singh in an important role. The film is expected to hit theatres on Christmas.

On the other hand, Saif last venture was Jawaani Jaaneman. The comedy-drama also featured Tabu and debutant Alaya F.

