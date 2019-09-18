Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Are Picture Perfect Family in Latest Airport Pics

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and chote nawab Taimur Ali Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport and indeed they are the picture-perfect family. Although there has much back and forth between Saif and paparazzi regarding clicking pictures of the family, especially Taimur, the couple and their kids keep giving us major fashion and family goals time and again.

The pics were shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle. Saif is carrying Taimur on his back as the latter's long hair sways in the air. Saif and Taimur were even twinning in sky blue and whites, just in reverse.

Kareena, on the other hand, brought her fashion game forth in a grey t-shirt, blue denims and brown jacket. The actress completed her airport look with nude makeup, open hair and dark shades.

Check out happy pics of the Pataudi family here:

On the movies front, while Saif has been shooting for Jawani Jaaneman, he will be seen as a naga sadhu in his upcoming film Laal Kaptaan, which will be released on September 6, 2019.

Kareena is busy with her TV commitments as she shoots for Dance India Dance- Battle of the Champions. Dance choreographer Saroj Khan will feature as a special judge in the weekend episode. As per a report in SpotboyE, this week episode will see the contestants incorporate Saroj's iconic hook-steps into their performances.

Additionally, internet dance sensations Manan Sachdeva, Sonali Bhaduria, Kiran J and DanceFit Crew will visit the sets to cheer for and support their favourite dance champions in this race to the finale and entertain all with their power-packed performances.

