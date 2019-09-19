Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Forget Way to Pataudi Palace, Locals Catch Them for Selfies
On their way to Pataudi Palace, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur lost their way and took help of the locals to find the route.
Saif Ali Khan with wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur. (Image: Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor Khan turns a year older on September 21. To make her birthday special, her actor husband Saif Ali Khan has reportedly decided to celebrate the day with family at Pataudi Palace. Ahead of her birthday, Saif and Kareena along with son Taimur were spotted at the Delhi airport.
Post which, the trio is said to have hired a taxi for their palace in the Haryana town. However, on reaching the town, the family misjudged the route and took help of the locals to find the correct route. As Saif stepped down to ask the route, the locals caught the actor to click pictures with him.
Recently airport pictures of the family went viral on social media. In the pictures, Saif is seen carrying Taimur on his back as the latter's long hair sways in the air. Saif and Taimur were even twinning in sky blue and whites, just in reverse.
Kareena, on the other hand, brought her fashion game forth in a grey t-shirt, blue denims and brown jacket. The actress completed her airport look with nude makeup, open hair and dark shades.
On the movies front, while Saif has been shooting for Jawani Jaaneman, he will be seen as a naga sadhu in his upcoming film Laal Kaptaan, which will be released on September 6, 2019.
Kareena is busy with her TV commitments as she shoots for Dance India Dance- Battle of the Champions. She will next be seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium in a special role. The movie stars Irrfan Khan is slated to release on April 24, 2020.
