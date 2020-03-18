Saif Ali Khan Likes the Way Wife Kareena Kapoor Slaps On-screen

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. They speak highly of each other during interviews and talk shows. Recently, Saif, praising his wife’s acting skills, said that he likes the way Kareena slaps on-screen and thanked that he was not at the receiving end.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the Cocktail star was asked about Kareena’s performance in Angrezi Medium. To which, Saif replied, “She is amazing, as always”.

When asked about the film, he said he liked Irrfan Khan’s acting, who played the lead role in the Homi Adajani directorial.

Meanwhile, Kareena has created a buzz on social media by making her Instagram debut. Recently, she caught everyone’s attention after she posted a picture of Saif engrossed in his book with her son Taimur’s photo in the background.

Sharing the picture, she wrote a caption that read, “Looks like he is ‘booked’ for the week…While I Instagram.”



The Jab We Met actress was last seen in Good Newwz, which also starred Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

Kareena will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.The upcoming film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood Classic Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks.