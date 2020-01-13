Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Get Separated from Kareena Kapoor as Fans Surround Them for Selfies
As Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur were heading home from the airport, they were surrounded with fans and photographers who rushed to click pictures with them.
(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan with their son Taimur Ali Khan/ Yogen Shah)
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur were on a vacation as the family went to Switzerland for New Year's celebration. After spending some quality time together, the family returned to India and was spotted at the airport on Sunday.
As Saif, Taimur and Kareena were heading home from the airport they were surrounded with many fans and photographers who rushed to click pictures with them.
With Taimur in his arms, Saif swiftly moved away. However, due to the crowd, they got separated for a while. Taimur was seen calling out to Kareena.
Check out the video below:
Talking about the paparazzi frenzy around her two-year-old son, Kareena in an earlier interview had told Vogue India, “I hate it, but what can we do but ignore it?”
On the work front, Saif's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is running in theatres now and he is receiving admiration from fans for his role. He will be next seen in director Nitin Kakkar’s film Jawaani Jaaneman. The movie will also star Tabu and marks Alaya F’s (Pooja Bedi’s daughter) debut in Bollywood.
Kareena, on the other hand, was seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Good Newwz. The comedy film is inching closer to Rs 200 crore collections at the box office.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan Team up for Mr Lele, Release Date Announced
- Anne Hathaway Has Secretly Delivered Her Second Baby, See Pics
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Instagram Launches New SlowMo, Echo, Duo Filters For Boomerang
- Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting to Lead Legends Teams in Charity Game for Bushfire Relief