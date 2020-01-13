Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Get Separated from Kareena Kapoor as Fans Surround Them for Selfies

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur were on a vacation as the family went to Switzerland for New Year's celebration. After spending some quality time together, the family returned to India and was spotted at the airport on Sunday.

As Saif, Taimur and Kareena were heading home from the airport they were surrounded with many fans and photographers who rushed to click pictures with them.

With Taimur in his arms, Saif swiftly moved away. However, due to the crowd, they got separated for a while. Taimur was seen calling out to Kareena.

Check out the video below:

Talking about the paparazzi frenzy around her two-year-old son, Kareena in an earlier interview had told Vogue India, “I hate it, but what can we do but ignore it?”

On the work front, Saif's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is running in theatres now and he is receiving admiration from fans for his role. He will be next seen in director Nitin Kakkar’s film Jawaani Jaaneman. The movie will also star Tabu and marks Alaya F’s (Pooja Bedi’s daughter) debut in Bollywood.

Kareena, on the other hand, was seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Good Newwz. The comedy film is inching closer to Rs 200 crore collections at the box office.

