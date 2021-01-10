Saif Ali Khan 'Made an Exception' By Allowing Tandav Shoot Inside Pataudi Palace

Recently, the trailer of Ali Abbas Zafar's political web-series Tandav went viral on social media for its interesting content and stellar star-cast. However, another aspect of the trailer that got people talking was that they saw the interiors of the Pataudi Palace, the ancestral home of Saif Ali Khan.

Talking about it in an interview with Mid-day, Saif said, “I don’t mind giving it for shoots sometimes because it remains unused 340 days of the year. These days, film crews have become responsible and look after the venues, but [the idea of a shoot] still makes me nervous. Usually, I am more comfortable if they are filming around the exterior of the palace. But for Tandav, I made an exception [by shooting inside]."

He further added, "I think it is the palace that lends us the royal look. Anyone standing there would look royal."

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the nine-part political series features an ensemble cast headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Sunil Grover. Zafar has produced the web show with Himanshu Kishan Mehra.

The show also stars Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub , Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani among others.

Set in Delhi, Tandav will take viewers inside the closed corridors of power and uncover the manipulations. The show will premiere on January 15, 2021.