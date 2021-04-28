Saif Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene Get Second Covid-19 Vaccine Shot

As the nation is witnessing a massive resurgence of Covid-19 cases during the second wave, several celebrities are stepping out to get vaccinated. Bollywood actors like Saif Ali Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene have recently taken their second shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The 50-year-old actor was pictured exiting a vaccination centre and entering his car in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex on Monday evening after receiving the second shot of the vaccine. Dressed in a casual grey shirt, denim jeans and baring a white face mask, Saif was escorted by security personnel who also had their masks on as a precaution from the virus. The actor’s pictures and videos have been going viral on social media.

Saif was spotted queuing up for the first dose of the vaccine in March after which his photos went viral and he was trolled on social media for getting a Covid-19 shot despite not being of eligible age.

While previously only those above 60 years of age could get themselves vaccinated, the limit was brought down to 45 years from April 1. The government had also announced earlier this month that everyone above the age of 18 can get vaccinated from May 1. Earlier this week, the Maharashtra government had announced that all citizens can get vaccinated for free.

Meanwhile, Madhuri posted a picture of herself on Instagram in which she can be seen sitting wearing a face mask while a medical professional is vaccinating her. Through the social media post, she urged everyone to get vaccinated at the earliest.

Maharashtra reported 66,358 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, out of which 3,999 were from Mumbai alone.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here