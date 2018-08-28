English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Saif Ali Khan's Naga Sadhu Avatar from Hunter is Breaking the Internet; See Viral Pics
Actor Saif Ali Khan is unrecognisable as he transforms into a sadhu for his upcoming film Hunter.
Saif Ali Khan's first look from Hunter is breaking the Internet. (Credits: Instagram)
Saif Ali Khan has been experimenting with his roles and targeting a niche audience with his recent projects like Chef, Kalakaandi and Sacred Games. Though Chef and Kalakaandi didn’t do well at the box-office, Saif received rave reviews for his performance both the films. On the other hand, Sacred Games brought much appreciation for the actor, who portrayed a middle-aged Sikh inspector Sartaj Singh on the show.
The actor will next be seen in Navdeep Singh’s Hunter for which he has already started filming. On Monday, he was spotted shooting for the same at Filmistan studio in Mumbai. And, his look from the sets went viral on social media.
In the pictures, that are currently breaking the Internet, Saif can be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. Dressed in an unbuttoned, waist-length jacket, a bandana and a pair of dhoti, Saif looks completely unrecognizable. He’s also sporting dreadlocks for his character of a Naga sadhu.
Talking about Hunter, Saif had earlier said in an interview, “It’s my most ambitious project till date. I don’t think I have been part of a film that has been made on this scale. It’s about a fight between two brothers and my character, who’s almost like an animal, fights for his rights.”
