English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Attend Sacred Games Premiere
A host of stars including Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui who feature in Sacred Games, India's first Netflix original series, were present at the premiere.
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was spotted filming a sequence for 'Sacred Games'. Saif impressed the on-lookers with his turban clad look in November last year (Image: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: A host of stars including Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui who feature in Sacred Games, India's first Netflix original series, were present at the premiere, along with its director Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.
Ever since its announcement, the series has been in the buzz and its Thursday premiere here was a star-studded event.
Nawazuddin was accompanied by his Thackeray film director Abhijit Panse, besides filmmaker Kabir Khan, who is all set to foray into the digital world with Amazon Prime India's The Forgotten Army, was also present.
Others at the premiere included Radhika Apte, who palys an intelligence officer in the series. Then there was Chitrangada Singh, Ramesh Sippy, Kiran Juneja-Sippy, Sulagna Panigrahi, Meghana Kaushik and Evelyn Sharma.
The upcoming brigade of Harshvardhan Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were also present.
Saif will be seen playing Sartaj Singh, a seasoned, cynical police officer in the eight-episode series that starts on July 6.
He and Anjali Mathur (Radhika Apte) journey to the centre of a mysterious web woven by the powerful criminal overlord, Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).
The plot twists and turns along the dark alleys of Mumbai, with Ganesh and Sartaj tightening their grip on each other and staking everything on victory, including the city itself.
Popular rapper Divine has composed two songs for Sacred Games titled Jungli Sher and Kaam 25 which are generating positive response from the audience.
Also Watch
Ever since its announcement, the series has been in the buzz and its Thursday premiere here was a star-studded event.
Nawazuddin was accompanied by his Thackeray film director Abhijit Panse, besides filmmaker Kabir Khan, who is all set to foray into the digital world with Amazon Prime India's The Forgotten Army, was also present.
Others at the premiere included Radhika Apte, who palys an intelligence officer in the series. Then there was Chitrangada Singh, Ramesh Sippy, Kiran Juneja-Sippy, Sulagna Panigrahi, Meghana Kaushik and Evelyn Sharma.
The upcoming brigade of Harshvardhan Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were also present.
Saif will be seen playing Sartaj Singh, a seasoned, cynical police officer in the eight-episode series that starts on July 6.
He and Anjali Mathur (Radhika Apte) journey to the centre of a mysterious web woven by the powerful criminal overlord, Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).
The plot twists and turns along the dark alleys of Mumbai, with Ganesh and Sartaj tightening their grip on each other and staking everything on victory, including the city itself.
Popular rapper Divine has composed two songs for Sacred Games titled Jungli Sher and Kaam 25 which are generating positive response from the audience.
Also Watch
-
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Now Headed to This Destination Together; See Photos
- Sanju Review: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is a Consistently Engaging Film
- Sushma Swaraj's mPassport Seva App a Hit: Gets 1 Million Plus Downloads in 2 Days
- Gagan Narang, Jitu Rai, Mehuli Ghosh Fail to Make Asian Games Shooting Squad
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Has Been Reviewed Before Its Launch And Here is How it Will be