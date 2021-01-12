Saif Ali Khan Not Comfortable with Salman Khan-style Direction on 'Tandav' Set?

Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar have worked together in blockbuster hits Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. The two share a very comfortable equation on the sets, Ali revealed in a recent interview.

The filmmaker, whose upcoming series Tandav is all set to premiere on January 15, shared that the way he directs Salman in movies, Saif Ali Khan was not comfortable with that on Tandav set and took time to adapt to it. Ali shared that he often instructs Salman while the shot is still rolling. However, when he tried this with Saif on Tandav, Saif was thrown back and took time to adjust to this new way of filming when a director cues the actor while the shot progresses.

"My and bhai's (Salman) relationship is such that even when the take is on or I feel he is in the mood or he is still going, I can give him a direction even when the shot is on. I was coming from this thought and I went straight into Tandav and I started doing this with Saif. He used to get thrown back. 'You cannot talk to me when the shot is on', he (Saif) would tell me."

Ali added, "It took him (Saif) one week to get used to this style of directing when the camera is rolling, everybody is still on their mark and I am talking to him and explaining him and he is going back again into the take. Somewhere in the mid of the shoot I stopped doing this and one day he shouted at me, 'Talk to me I am not being able to perform'."

Tandav is both Ali and Saif's first venture in the digital space. It also features Sunil Grover, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.