Saif Ali Khan on Being 'Less Successful' Than Other Khans, Priyanka Chopra Called Out for Wearing 'Racist' Brand

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who made his Bollywood debut with Parampara in 1993, said that being less successful than the other three Khans - Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir worked in his favour as an actor. He said that it gave him freedom to experiment.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Saif said, “I have to say these guys - Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir - were kind of born somehow to be actors. I think it must have been a childhood ambition. Certainly, I know it was for two of them. I don’t know if it was Salman’s ambition anyway but he was certainly built for it and made for the kind of success he saw. I joined movies at a time where you got to aim to either be a superstar or not bother. And there’s a point there. It wasn’t really about nuance, different kinds of characters…all that has happened now.”

Read: Saif Ali Khan Says Being Less Successful Than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir Khan was Good

Actress Priyanka Chopra recently attended the Billboard Music Awards 2021 with husband, popstar Nick Jonas, who is hosting the show. Priyanka wore a sheer beige gown, with a thigh-high slit to the show. While, the actress carried her look well, people were displeased by her decision to wear Dolce & Gabbana, a brand that has been called out multiple times for indulging in racism, sexism and homophobia.

Popular Instagram page Diet Sabya, which calls out plagiarism by fashion brands took to their Instagram stories to call out the actress. They wrote, “Not Pri wearing a dress by the very problematic, racist and homophobic Dolce and Gabbana."

Read: BBMAs 2021: Priyanka Chopra Called Out By Diet Sabya For Wearing ‘Racist, Homophobic’ Dolce & Gabbana

Being one of the most happening couples of tinsel town, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have often been teased by the fans. Even their industry colleagues do not shy away from the occasional leg-pulling. In 2018, when Anushka visited the sets of India’s Got Talent 8 to promote her film Zero, Karan Zohar teasingly addressed her as ‘desh ki bahu’ (daughter-in-law of the country).

In a video shared by a fan page, Karan can be seen asking Anushka and Katrina Kaif questions about their Zero co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

Read: When Karan Johar Teased Anushka Sharma About Virat Kohli, Called Her ‘Desh Ki Bahu’

On Brother’s Day, Shilpa Shetty gave a glimpse into the cute sibling bond shared by her son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha. She celebrated the day by sharing an adorable video of the two and an endearing note on Instagram. The video shows the two enjoying coconut water while sitting on the grassy lawn.

Shilpa filmed the video while Viaan was having a sip of coconut water. As little Samisha suggested wanting a sip, Viaan seemed reluctant to share the drink like all siblings. After, Shilpa said, “Sharing is caring,” Viaan let his sister have few drops from the straw.

Read: Shilpa Shetty Shares Adorable Video of Kids Viaan and Samisha on Brother’s Day

It seems Indian Idol season 12 is going down a rocky road as controversies related to the show don’t seem to subside any soon. After the episode on the legendary singer Kishore Kumar with his son Amit Kumar gracing the stage aired, things turned sour.

Amit lashed the episode and revealed that he was asked to praise the contestants even though he was not pleased by their singing. Lately, the host of the show, Aditya Narayan took a dig at the singer for which he is now receiving flak on social media.

Read: ‘Indian Idol 12’ Viewers Troll Aditya Narayan for His Sly Comment About Amit Kumar

