Saif Ali Khan on Getting Pataudi Palace Back in the Family: Didn't Re-buy, Cleared a Lease

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan cleared that he did not re-buy his ancestral home, Pataudi Palace, from hotel chain. He said that he did not re-buy but cleared a lease. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, the actor opened up about his ancestral home, saying “Money has not come easy."

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, the actor said, “It wasn’t really re-buying, it was clearing a lease and blah blah. Money has not come easy also. I mean, half the businessmen in this country and all these guys are the people who inherited fortunes and we didn’t. But we are more privileged than people who are badly off.”

He continued, “All you can do is be kind, be respectful to the people around you, pay your taxes and try and be decent to and support the people who work with us. We are kind of like the insurance agency for them… Educating people’s children etc, you do your bit.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will be next seen in Pawan Kripalani’s Bhoot Police with Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. He also has Om Raut’s Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Vikram Vedha remake.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here