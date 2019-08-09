Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Saif Ali Khan on Getting Sartaj Singh’s Physicality Right for Sacred Games

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, Sacred Games 2 stars Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. It will premiere on Netflix on August 15.

News18.com

Updated:August 9, 2019, 1:09 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan on Getting Sartaj Singh’s Physicality Right for Sacred Games
Saif Ali Khan. (Image: Instagram/Netflix India)
Saif Ali Khan, who played the earnest, righteous cop in Sacred Games, says he has had to undergo a lot of physical transformation to get his character Sartaj Singh’s physique right in the two seasons.

“Physically, for the first part, it was putting on some good muscle and weight. There were even some higher heeled shoes. Not like I look like a tough sardarji normally, but I did look like a tough sardar. So that was an achievement because they are quite tough and heavy,” he told MensXP.

Talking about his appearance in the forthcoming second season, he said, “So, the second one kind of leaned out a bit. You know, ostensibly because of the stress of getting your thumb cut off and trying to save the world, but also to look a bit more like a hero.”

On the prep that he did to get the character right, he said, “Learning Punjabi, figuring out body language, proper acting, and then figuring out that everybody has a different ‘approach’ to things.”

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, Sacred Games 2 will premiere on Netflix on August 15. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the leads, with Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Luke Kenny, Ranvir Shorey and Shobhita Dhulipala making up a strong support cast.

