Saif Ali Khan on God, Ghosts and 'Bhoot Police': I'm Very Secular, Too Much Religion Worries Me

Getting ready for the release of his latest film Bhoot Police, Saif Ali Khan says he is spiritual but not particularly religious and has the ‘very sad feeling… it’s just lights out’ after you die. Too much religion worries him, said the actor who describes himself as ‘agnostic’, much like his character in the horror-comedy that also stars Arjun Kapoor.

In the film directed by Pavan Kirpalani, Khan’s character Vibhooti is a ghostbuster, in it for the money, while fellow ghosthunter, Arjun Kapoor’s Chiraunji, takes his job far more seriously.

“I am agnostic in real life. I’m very secular in the sense that I think too much religion worries me because they put an emphasis on the afterlife. And not enough emphasis on this life,” Saif told PTI in a Zoom interview while sharing his thoughts on ghosts and god.

“I find too much of religion to be an organization and too many problems — associated with basically my god, or your god or whose god is better.”

The actor said he is religious in a way as he believes in a higher power. But “what that power is, I have absolutely no idea", he added. “I pray and I try to focus my own energy on things. I’m more spiritual.”

Saif, the son of actor Sharmila Tagore and former Indian cricket team captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, said he’s not particularly religious. “…I am not about the afterlife… I have a very sad feeling that once you die, it’s just lights out. That’s the end, nothing more. I sometimes hope there is more. And I’m not hundred percent sure that there isn’t one.

“I fancy the older I get the less convinced I am, I think that’s a self-defence mechanism in the brain. I think the younger you are the more you can be like this. But certainly, I don’t get very carried away by the rules and regulations of religion.”

Saif’s beliefs about ghosts and god aside, what attracted him to Bhoot Police was its space, set up and his look in the film.

The decision to do any project is primarily instinctive, he said.

“Something has to grab you that you would want to be part of the whole process. When you hear a story or when you read a script you visualize the movie in a way and you think, ‘Is this what I wanted to do?’ This is one of the better scripts that I have read. There’s more depth to it than I think people would expect and it is a really interesting film.”

