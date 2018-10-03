English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saif Ali Khan on Hype Around Taimur: Our Job is to Keep Him Balanced
Conscious of the constant media glare on Taimur, Saif Ali Khan says he tries his best to keep his infant son unaffected.
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and son Taimur at Soha Ali Khan's birthday celebration in October, 2017 in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur is the Indian paparazzi’s blue eyed boy. His every expression, every outing, and every gesture make headlines.
However, Saif is conscious of the constant media glare on his little munchkin and tries his best to keep the child unaffected.
“Our job is to keep him balanced. I think Indian parents like us, like my parents, have a slightly tough time trying to put good moral values and basic family values into kids who grow up with too much attention. And it is possible. So, we hope that he is going to grow up fine and we’re very conscious of it,” Saif said.
He also spoke about his relationship with his late father, legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. “I imagine very often you’ll find famous superstars who mean a lot of things to other people, sometimes mean less to their own children, because it’s hard to balance. But he was everything to us and he’s really one of the most ultimate people I have met,” he said.
Of his own childhood, he told CNN’s Anna Coren, “There was a time as a kid, I was a bit rebellious and unpredictable. But now, everything has settled down so well and I feel wiser and a little enlightened. I think maybe it comes from the reading or thinking, or endless hours sitting around waiting for a shot and contemplating stuff.
“It has led to a certain amount of comfort and understanding and peace.”
