English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saif Ali Khan on #MeToo: People Who Have sexually Harassed Women Should Pay For It
The #MeToo movement has opened a can of worms and Saif Ali Khan says he stands in solidarity with women sharing their stories of sexual harassment as he understands the pain they have been through.
Image: Yogen Shah
Loading...
The #MeToo movement has opened a can of worms and Saif Ali Khan says he stands in solidarity with women sharing their stories of sexual harassment as he understands the pain they have been through.
The Sacred Games star said he faced harassment years ago, even though it was not sexual in nature.
"I have also been harassed in my career, not sexually, but I have been harassed 25 years ago and I am still angry about it," Saif told PTI.
"Most people don't understand other people. It is very difficult to understand other people's pain. I don't want to talk about it because I am not important today. Even when I think about what happened with me I still get angry. Today, we have to look after women," he added.
Saif said the offenders must be punished even if they are found guilty in an old case.
"People are offended and they want justice. What it is happening is good and it gives you a sense that something is happening.
"You are removing someone (from the job) and it is a big deal. You are removing a person, but everybody has worked on a project so you have to balance things. People who have sexually harassed and abused women should pay for it."
His co-stars from "Humshakals" - Bipasha Basu and Esha Gupta - recently opened up about director Sajid Khan's "rude" behaviour towards women on the sets of the 2014 film.
While Bipasha said she was disturbed with Sajid's attitude towards women, Esha revealed she got into a lot of arguments with him.
Sajid is accused of sexual misconduct by three female actors and a journalist. He has since been replaced by Farhad Samji as the director of "Housefull 4".
Recalling his experience during "Humshakals", Saif said, "I don't remember anything like this happening genuinely because if it
would have happened I would not have been comfortable in that environment or allowed it to happen in front of me."
"I would hate an atmosphere where women are being looked down upon or mistreated in any way. I don't think that's how an atmosphere should be," he added.
Saif, 48, asserted he will not work with those who have been accused of sexual misconduct. "We all need to have the same attitude. I don't want to work with them. We have to understand that how these people are behaving, it is not ok, it is disgusting."
The Sacred Games star said he faced harassment years ago, even though it was not sexual in nature.
"I have also been harassed in my career, not sexually, but I have been harassed 25 years ago and I am still angry about it," Saif told PTI.
"Most people don't understand other people. It is very difficult to understand other people's pain. I don't want to talk about it because I am not important today. Even when I think about what happened with me I still get angry. Today, we have to look after women," he added.
Saif said the offenders must be punished even if they are found guilty in an old case.
"People are offended and they want justice. What it is happening is good and it gives you a sense that something is happening.
"You are removing someone (from the job) and it is a big deal. You are removing a person, but everybody has worked on a project so you have to balance things. People who have sexually harassed and abused women should pay for it."
His co-stars from "Humshakals" - Bipasha Basu and Esha Gupta - recently opened up about director Sajid Khan's "rude" behaviour towards women on the sets of the 2014 film.
While Bipasha said she was disturbed with Sajid's attitude towards women, Esha revealed she got into a lot of arguments with him.
Sajid is accused of sexual misconduct by three female actors and a journalist. He has since been replaced by Farhad Samji as the director of "Housefull 4".
Recalling his experience during "Humshakals", Saif said, "I don't remember anything like this happening genuinely because if it
would have happened I would not have been comfortable in that environment or allowed it to happen in front of me."
"I would hate an atmosphere where women are being looked down upon or mistreated in any way. I don't think that's how an atmosphere should be," he added.
Saif, 48, asserted he will not work with those who have been accused of sexual misconduct. "We all need to have the same attitude. I don't want to work with them. We have to understand that how these people are behaving, it is not ok, it is disgusting."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Novak Djokovic Wins Shanghai Comfortably, Closes in on World Number 1
- Alok Nath's Wife Moves Court Against Vinta Nanda, Requests Police Investigation
- Customized Maruti Suzuki Baleno With Premium Red Cabin is Hard to Recognize
- Google Will Let Users Hide The Pixel 3 XL’s Notch
- Global Internet Shutdown Expected, But Here's Why You Needn't Panic
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...