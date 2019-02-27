English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saif Ali Khan on Playing Villain in Taanaji: He Just Happens to be on the Wrong Side
In the film, Saif Ali Khan is playing a Rajput military man in Aurangzeb's army who fought against Maratha general Tanaji Malusare in the battle of Sinhagad.
Saif Ali Khan. (Image: Instagram/House of Pataudi)
Saif Ali Khan is currently filming Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior in which plays villain to Ajay Devgn’s hero.
In the Om Raut directorial, Khan is playing Udaybhan Rathod, a Rajput military man in Aurangzeb's army, who fought against Maratha general Tanaji Malusare (played by Devgn) in the famous battle of Sinhagad.
Playing Udaybhan hasn’t been easy for Khan, who has had to read Sinhgad: The Astonishing Escalade of Tanaji and His 300 Marathas, learn sword fighting and horse riding as part of the prep for his character which is set in 17th century India.
Talking about it, he told Mid-Day, "I'm going by the written word. A chunk of the research has been done by Om, who has done a thorough job. Since it is an action-packed film, I was required to look leaner. I had to be adept in horse riding. The fact that I was coming straight off Navdeep's [Singh] film made it tad easier. The physical prep has been rigorous for this film."
However, Khan says there is a lot to be admired about Udaybhan, who was a dutiful soldier. "My character is the antagonist. But he just happens to be on the wrong side," he said.
Fresh off the set of Sacred Games’ second season, which he recently wrapped up, he added, "After Sacred Games, I have been transported to a different era with this film."
