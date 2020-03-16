Saif Ali Khan on Possibly Working With Sara: Both of Us Would Like to Avoid Gimmicks

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been experimenting a lot lately. From venturing into web space with Sacred Games to starring along with young talents like Alaia F (Jawaani Jaaneman), Saif's choices have become a whole lot more interesting, if not consistent.

When asked if he had any plan of collaborating with his daughter Sara Ali Khan, Saif told Hindustan Times, “I would love to but it will have to be a very special script. I think both of us would like to avoid gimmicks. I am sure given the right director and script it can be great. I always make a very clear distinction between my family and my career. They are both separate. I never think that I should work with my wife (Kareena Kapoor Khan) or my mother (Sharmila Tagore). In the future as well, I would like to maintain that."

The actor also shared his thoughts on being called one of the underrated actors in the industry, adding that he never felt so. "I don’t think that I have been underrated. People have been very kind and I got what I deserved and often more than what I deserved. It is just the question of how many people I appeal to. People may think of me as underrated because of the films I do, I suppose they are a bit different. But I don’t feel underrated. In fact, I have been rated quite correctly. I hope I continue to. It is a good start of the year. I want to build on that," Saif was quoted.

For his upcoming next, Saif will be seen sharing the screen space with his Hum Tum co-star Rani Mukherjee for Bunty Aur Babli 2. Helmed by Bharat director Varun V. Sharma, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari, and is slated to release on June 26, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more