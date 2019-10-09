Saif Ali Khan Says He's Happy With Sacred Games 2 Ending but Prefers Response of Season 1
Sacred Games 2 was criticized by many for being philosophical and not focussing on violence like the first season.
Image: Netflix India/Twitter
Sacred Games has had an unusual journey throughout its lifetime from the beginning of the release of its first season. While the first season received a lot of love and appreciation from audiences, the second season was released to mixed reviews from the audiences. Saif Ali Khan who played one of the show's main characters till the very end has expressed his opinion on the entire series.
While both seasons ended on a cliffhanger, the first revolved more around the world of crime in Mumbai. The second one, on the other hand, was more philosophical with higher stakes involved. Talking about the response the second season got, Saif Ali Khan expressed his preference in an interview with Bollywood Hungama saying, "I am not as happy as I was with response to part 1. I think some people found it a little different and it was always going to be a little different. It is called Sacred Games and it is about a guru going on about things."
Nevertheless, the stakes between the cliffhangers of the two seasons were also massively different. While season 1 ended on the uncovering of a mystery, season two ended short of a potential nuclear disaster. Saif Ali Khan pointed out which ending he preferred, He said, "I was okay with the ending because it doesn’t make a difference – either it blows up or he saves it. I quite like the show; it was differently placed. The first season had some crazy things – Cuckoo’s character and the development of my character. Vikram (Motwane ) really nailed it as a director."
While fans are anticipating and waiting eagerly for any details on a new season, Saif Ali Khan had earlier stated that there did not seem to be any intentions or planning for a third season yet.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Monkey Sits on Indian Cop's Shoulder and Gives Him a Free Hair-Care
- Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Couple Dancing at '83 Wrap up Bash Has Left Fans Asking for More
- Kabir Singh Actress Kiara Advani's Twitter Account Hacked
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Bring BRDM-2, Exploding Gas Cans and Ledge Grab
- BSNL Updates PV 1699 Plan: Offers 455 Days Validity, 2GB Data With Unlimited Calling and SMS