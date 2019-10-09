Take the pledge to vote

Saif Ali Khan Says He's Happy With Sacred Games 2 Ending but Prefers Response of Season 1

Sacred Games 2 was criticized by many for being philosophical and not focussing on violence like the first season.

October 9, 2019
Saif Ali Khan Says He's Happy With Sacred Games 2 Ending but Prefers Response of Season 1
Sacred Games has had an unusual journey throughout its lifetime from the beginning of the release of its first season. While the first season received a lot of love and appreciation from audiences, the second season was released to mixed reviews from the audiences. Saif Ali Khan who played one of the show's main characters till the very end has expressed his opinion on the entire series.

While both seasons ended on a cliffhanger, the first revolved more around the world of crime in Mumbai. The second one, on the other hand, was more philosophical with higher stakes involved. Talking about the response the second season got, Saif Ali Khan expressed his preference in an interview with Bollywood Hungama saying, "I am not as happy as I was with response to part 1. I think some people found it a little different and it was always going to be a little different. It is called Sacred Games and it is about a guru going on about things."

Nevertheless, the stakes between the cliffhangers of the two seasons were also massively different. While season 1 ended on the uncovering of a mystery, season two ended short of a potential nuclear disaster. Saif Ali Khan pointed out which ending he preferred, He said, "I was okay with the ending because it doesn’t make a difference – either it blows up or he saves it. I quite like the show; it was differently placed. The first season had some crazy things – Cuckoo’s character and the development of my character. Vikram (Motwane ) really nailed it as a director."

While fans are anticipating and waiting eagerly for any details on a new season, Saif Ali Khan had earlier stated that there did not seem to be any intentions or planning for a third season yet.

