Saif Ali Khan on Taimur Doll: I am Glad People are Benefiting from Him
Saif said he is happy that his son is making life easier for people. He was reacting on the Taimur doll that recently surfaced on social media.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were last seen together in Agent Vinod (2012). (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Saif Ali Khan, Bollywood actor and father of our national obsession Taimur, sarcastically said that he is happy his son is making life easier for people. He was reacting on the Taimur doll that recently surfaced on social media.
In a conversation with the Hindustan Times, Saif said, “Maybe I should trademark his name…The least they could do is send me one!”
He added, “I am glad people are benefiting from him. I only ask God for his safety and happiness in return.”
Taimur, who will turn two in December, is probably the most searched and seen India star-kid online right now. In fact, it was said on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan that every picture of Taimur fetches the paparazzi Rs 1500.
Saif keeps talking about Taimur in his interviews. In an earlier interactions, he said, “Every producer I am working with has half-jokingly said, ‘Haha can we put him?’ With white in his hair (akin to Saif’s look in Baazaar). With Kaalakaandi, they wanted to put rubber bands (in Taimur’s hair, much like Saif’s character in the film). In Hunter, they want to put that Naga Sadhu wig on this poor guy.”
However, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan isn’t too excited about the proposition. “My wife says, ‘Don’t be so cheap. You can’t sell your son.’ I am like, ‘Why not? Let’s sell him’. Seriously yaar, he is anyway there on the internet. I am just using this platform to say if anybody has any good nappy ads or anything... at a very reasonable price...it’s not reasonable, it’s quite expensive, actually,” Saif said.
