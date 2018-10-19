English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saif Ali Khan on Taimur Getting Extra Media Attention: Our Job is to Keep Him Balanced
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot in 2012, and Taimur was born to them in 2016.
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Saif Ali Khan is very conscious about the media attention his 2-year-old son Taimur gets. He says he is bothered about the media spotlight hovering over Taimur all the time.
In a conversation with CNN, he said, “Our job is to keep him balanced. I think Indian parents like us, like my parents, have a slightly tough time trying to put good moral values and basic family values into kids who grow up with a bit too much attention. It is possible, and we hope that he's going to grow up fine. We're very conscious about it.”
Taimur is Saif’s first child with Kareena Kapoor. They got married in 2012. Saif has two children, Sara and Ibrahim, from his first marriage with Amrita Singh. He also talked about Sara’s Bollywood debut. He said, “Sara is highly academic. She went to Columbia University, in New York, and graduated a year early. I think she could have done anything ... When she said she wanted to do films, I would've liked to save her some of the heartache that comes with the unpredictability of the job. (But) it is a profession I love and respect so much, and I'm thrilled she's in it.”
Sara is currently working on director Rohit Shetty’s film Simmba in which she is working with Ranveer Singh. She is also working with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath that’s expected to hit theatres earlier next year.
Saif, one of the early Bollywood stars to migrate to Netflix, will be seen in the second season of Sacred Games. His film Baazaar is also scheduled to hit the screens on October 26, 2018.
