Saif on Taimur's Cameo: People Seem to Think Ultimate Goal in Life is to be in Films or Bigg Boss

It is but natural for parents to get protective of their kids and keep them as safe as possible. Especially in the case of Bollywood celebrities, where everything is under the media scrutiny, it gets hard to keep toddlers away from the limelight. Same is the case with Saif Ali Khan. As much the people enjoy catching glimpses of his little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, papa Saif tries to avoid it in order to give his son a normal childhood, sans flashes and flares.

When asked about any possible cameo by his little boy, the actor during an interview with Zoom said, "I am really surprised. Some people don’t know us well. I am very surprised that after 30 years of knowing us, people imagine that we would put Taimur in a film, or even allow that to happen in a nightmare scenario, or in an extended reality in the Twilight zone, or an episode of Black Mirror. There’s just no chance on Earth. We are not like that.”

He further added, “We don’t celebrate our weddings in a certain way, we don’t flaunt our children in a certain (way). I don’t know. People keep expecting and seem to think that the ultimate goal in life is to be in a movie, or to be on Bigg Boss, or something.”

Given the fact that baby taimur enjoys a huge following, Saif expressed his mixed feeling on the same and said, “It’s very sweet, but also a little scary. Sometimes, I don’t get it. I have never really sort of looked at other people’s children... I don’t understand.”

Saif Ali Khan had been shooting in London and returned to India a few days back with Taimur and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

On the work front, Saif will be seen in the epic action-drama film Laal Kaptaan, first looks of which were shared on May 20, where the actor was dressed as a Naga Sadhu. The movie revolves around two warring brothers out for revenge and is slated to release on October 11, 2019.

